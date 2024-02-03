Senegal's leader postpones Feb. 25 presidential vote, citing controversies over candidates list

DAKAR, Senegal — (AP) — Senegalese President Macky Sall has postponed Feb. 25 presidential elections in a decree announced on Saturday, citing controversies over the disqualification of some candidates and allegations of corruption in election-related cases.

Sall said he signed a decree repealing the law that convened the electoral body just as campaigning was set to begin in one of West Africa’s most stable democracies.

“These murky conditions could seriously harm the credibility of the election by creating the seeds of pre- and post-electoral litigation,” the Senegalese leader said, without announcing a new date for the vote.

