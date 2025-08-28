Rwanda says 7 deportees arrived from the US in August under agreement with Washington

KIGALI, Rwanda — (AP) — Seven migrants were transferred from the United States to Rwanda in August under a deportation agreement with the U.S., authorities in the East African country said Thursday.

Rwanda said earlier in August it would accept up to 250 deportees from the U.S.

Yolande Makolo, a spokeswoman for the Rwandan government, said in a statement that the “first group of seven vetted migrants arrived in Rwanda in mid-August.”

Rwanda is one of four African countries that have reached deporation agreements with Washington, The others are Uganda, Eswatini and South Sudan. Eight men were sent to South Sudan from the U.S. in July.

No information was provided about the identities of the deportees sent to Rwanda this month.

They have been “accommodated by an international organization” with visits by the International Organization for Migration, as well as representatives of Rwandan social services, Makolo said.

“Three of the individuals have expressed a desire to return to their home countries, while four wish to stay and build lives in Rwanda,” Makolo said.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.