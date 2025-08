Roku is launching a new ad-free streaming service.

Howdy costs just $3 a month and includes almost 10,000 hours of content.

The library content will include shows and movies from studios like warner bros. Discovery and Lionsgate.

Some of the titles included on the first day of service include the “Back to the Future” films, “Elvis”, and “Mad Max”.

As of now, Howdy is only available on Roku devices, but the company has plans to make it available elsewhere soon.