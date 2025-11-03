Rescuers work to reach worker trapped in medieval tower that partially collapsed in Rome

ROME — Firefighters worked to rescue a worker trapped for hours beneath the rubble of a medieval tower that partially collapsed while under renovation in the heart of Italy's capital on Monday, critically injuring another worker.

Firefighters faced a complex task as the structure continued to give way as they tried to get near the trapped worker through a first-floor window, forcing their retreat on telescopic aerial ladders in a cloud of smoke. Another approach on two ladders was also aborted, and a drone sent up in their stead.

As dusk approached, firefighters lifted on a crane used giant tubes to suck rubble out of the second-floor window.

Three workers were rescued unharmed after the initial midday collapse, said firefighter spokesperson Luca Cari. Italian media reported that another worker, age 64, was hospitalized in critical condition but there was no immediate update on his condition. No firefighters were injured in the ongoing operation.

Rome's top law enforcement official, Prefect Lamberto Giannini, said there were “signs of life” from the trapped worker, and that firefighters had managed to give him some protective cover during an earlier rescue attempt.

Giannini called the situation “very complex” and said that other equipment was being brought in.

“It will be a very long operation. We must try to save this person while mitigating the enormous risks to the people who are trying to save him,'' Giannini told reporters.

Hundreds of tourists had assembled to watch as firefighters used a mobile ladder to bring a stretcher to the upper level of the Torre dei Conti during the first rescue attempt. Suddenly, another part of the structure partially collapsed, sending up a cloud of debris and forcing firefighters to quickly descend on the ladder.

Queen Paglinawan was working in a nearby gelato parlor when she heard the two loud noises from the town in quick succession.

“I was working and then I heard something falling, and then I saw the tower collapse in a diagonal way,'' Paglinawan, 27, said as yet another collapse occurred in the background.

German student Viktoria Braeu passed by the scene just as the partial collapse during the firefighters' rescue occurred.

“We were just at the Colosseum … and we were just walking to get some food. … And then we were like, ‘It’s probably not long until it's going to go down,' and then it just started erupting,'' said Braeu, 18.

The Torre dei Conti was built in the 13th century by Pope Innocent III as a residence for his family. The tower was damaged in a 1349 earthquake and suffered subsequent collapses in the 17th century.

Rome Mayor Roberto Gualtieri and Italian Culture Minister Alessandro Giuli were at the scene, but did not speak to reporters.

“The firefighters risked their lives with the second collapse. We are worried for the worker who remains trapped,'' said Federico Mollicone, chairman of the parliamentary culture committee.

