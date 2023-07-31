Two teens charged with trying to smuggle contraband into Georgia prison

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. — Two teens are facing charges after allegedly trying to smuggle contraband into a state prison.

It happened in the early morning hours on Friday at the Washington State Prison in Davisboro, Ga.

Washington County deputies along with the Department of Corrections worked side-by-side to detain two teenagers accused of smuggling contraband into the prison.

Police charged L’Yondo Ware,17, of Hephzibah, Ga. and a 15-year-old of Augusta with trading with inmates without the consent of the warden, criminal trespass, and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.









