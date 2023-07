ATLANTA — All lanes on Interstate 285 northbound in Atlanta are shut down due to a fire.

The tractor-trailer fire happened on I-285 at Arthur Langford Parkway late Monday night. Atlanta Fire and Rescue Department (AFRD) confirmed the tractor-trailer that caught on fire was carrying 18 pallets of liquid latex.

As of 5:20 a.m., all lanes remain shut down. At this time, AFRD has not reported any injuries. There are no further details at this time.

