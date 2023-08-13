Pedestrian walking in roadway on I-475 struck and killed

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — A man was killed while walking in a lane of traffic on Interstate 475 Saturday night.

Just before 11 pm, a 37-year-old man was walking in the roadway on the I-475 northbound overpass over Eisenhower Parkway.

The victim was struck by a Ford Mustang driven by a 19-year-old man from Sparta, Georgia.

The pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Bibb County Coroner.

No one else was injured in the collision.

The collision is still under investigation.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.

