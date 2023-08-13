Nearly 100 cats, dogs removed from deplorable conditions at NW Georgia home

ATLANTA — Nearly 100 cats and dogs are currently receiving care after they were rescued from a Northwest Georgia home.

The Atlanta Humane Society said the animals were living in deplorable conditions and needed to be removed from the home.

The Humane Society said the animals were “stacked in crates and living in their own feces, they are covered in ringworm, lice, and fleas.”

The organization said their Animal Protection Unit has been working quickly to relocate the animals to a safe, undisclosed location to receive care.

The Atlanta Humane Society said if you donate to the organization to help out these animals, your donation will be matched.

