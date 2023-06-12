Musical based on 1915 lynching of Georgia man triumphs at Tony Awards

LOS ANGELES — A musical based on the trial and lynching of a Jewish American man in Georgia in 1915 is captivating audiences more than a century later.

“Parade,” starring Ben Platt, won Best Revival of a Musical at the 2023 Tony Awards on Sunday night in Los Angeles.

The musical is based on the life of Leo Frank, who was convicted of a 13-year-old girl’s murder in 1913 and lynched two years later.

“This was a character I related to. I recognized this guy,” Platt told The New York Times. “It’s a lot harder to distance from than I was hoping it would be. This show is all about not only antisemitism, but the failure of the country to protect lots of marginalized groups, and we’re all feeling that really intensely right now.”

According to the Library of Congress, 13-year-old Mary Phagan was seen in April 1913 walking to the National Pencil Company, where Frank also worked, in Atlanta to pick up her paycheck. The next day, her body was found in the factory’s basement.

Two days later, Frank was arrested and charged with her murder.

Later that same year, Frank was convicted of killing Phagan and was sentenced to be hanged.

Frank spent the next two years appealing his case until the U.S. Supreme Court denied his appeal in April 1915.

In August 1915, a mob from Marietta, Phagan’s hometown, broke Frank out of the state prison in Milledgeville. They brought him back to Marietta where they lynched him, the Library of Congress says.

Michael Arden, “Parade’s” director, also took home the Tony for Best Direction of a Musical.

“Parade” first premiered in 1998 for a three-month run on Broadway before coming back to the stage earlier this year.

