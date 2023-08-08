Lightning sparks fire that destroys outbuilding in Habersham County

HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Habersham County officials suspect lightning as the cause of a fire that destroyed an outbuilding during storms outside Cornelia on Monday.

Firefighters received a 911 call to 196 Hosanna Lane just after 5:30 pm.

Crews from the Baldwin Fire Department and Cornelia Fire Department responded, along with other Habersham County Emergency Services (HCES) and the Habersham County Sheriff’s Office.

HCES Battalion Chief Dwight McNally said lightning struck a tree beside the building and sparked the fire.

The 20-by-24-foot building and its contents were destroyed by the fire.





©2023 Cox Media Group