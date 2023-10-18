Regional

At least 4 people shot outside Georgia grocery store

At least 4 injured in drive-by shooting at Georgia grocery store (Augusta, Georgia Fire/EMA)

AUGUSTA, Ga. — At least four people are recovering after a drive-by shooting at a grocery store on Tuesday evening.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office told WJBF-TV they responded to Pauls IGA in downtown Augusta just before 6:15 p.m.

Deputies found two victims at the store and were told two more drove themselves to the hospital, according to WJBF-TV.

They say the shooting is being investigated as a drive-by. It’s unclear if it was targeted.

The extent of their injuries is unknown.

Investigators have not released details on the shooter, but say the suspect’s car is a dark SUV that was last seen heading south on East Boundary.

