Known hoarder dies, leaving behind 50 dogs in poor conditions

JEFF DAVIS COUNTY, Ga. — Rescue volunteers in south Georgia saved 40 dogs after officials say their owner died.

Guardians of Rescue officials said volunteers were called to a home in Jeff Davis County over the weekend to investigate dogs living in poor conditions.

According to the investigation, a known hoarder lived at the address and had passed away, leaving behind around 50 dogs.

When crews arrived, they found some dogs had passed away on the property.

In pictures posted on social media, the home was covered in feces, dirt and kennels. Many of the dogs were so underfed pictures revealed that their rib cages were visible.

Luckily, officials said volunteers were able to save 40 dogs and moved them to a secure holding facility outside of Jeff Davis County. Now, officials said the rescue will get to work to give the animals the critical medical care they need.

Volunteers said there are still many feral dogs in the woods surrounding the property and that the rescue team will return to bait and set live traps to capture them.

“These dogs are in really bad shape; the cost to save them and get them healthy enough to be adopted is going to be high. We need your help,” officials wrote.

