Grandfather killed, 2 grandsons seriously injured in crash on way home from Ga. water park

HIAWASSEE, Ga. — A Watkinsville man was killed and five other people were injured in a crash on their way home from a Georgia water park on Friday, according to OnlineAthens.com.

Mark Savage, 63, his son-in-law Jeremy Dalton and grandsons Hinton, 11, and Gabe, 10, were driving home from a water park in Hiawassee when they were hit by a dump truck and the car lost control, according to a GoFundMe set up to help the family.

Savage was killed at the scene. Dalton was flown to NEGMC Gainesville while the two boys were flown to Children’s Hospital Scottish Rite in Atlanta.

Dalton has since been released and his been by his son’s bedside in Atlanta as he is being treated for a head injury.

Gabe is also still hospitalized with a broken shoulder, perforated colon and bruised aorta.

The dump truck driver, 68-year-old Charles Farmer, was also injured as was 77-year-old Newton Wilcox, who was driving a pickup truck.

Dalton’s wife, Amanda and his daughter were in a separate car and not involved in the wreck.

Troopers said the dump truck was negotiating a curve when it had a possible mechanical issue. The dump truck hit Savage’s car head-on, then hit a Ford F-150 pickup truck.

The family has set up a GoFundMe to help pay for the children’s medical expenses.

“In the coming weeks and months, the Daltons will have numerous, expensive medical bills from the life flights, as well as the hospital, stays. Please consider donating to assist with these bills along with helping cover the time they will be out of work and staying with their son,” the post reads.

You can donate to help the Dalton family HERE.

Family member’s have set up a GoFundMe to help with Gabe’s medical expenses HERE.





