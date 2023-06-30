Georgia father killed after hitting his head on concrete bridge while boating with his 2 kids

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia father was killed in a boating accident after he hit his head on a cement bridge while on a trip with his two children.

The accident happened Wednesday night in Liberty County, which is on the Georgia coast.

The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) responded to Jones Creek around 8:15 p.m

According to the DNR, the man was riding in the boat with his 2-year-old and 16-year-old children when his head smashed into the bridge.

The 16-year-old then drove the boat to the nearest dock to find help. Someone performed CPR on the victim, who wasn’t able to be resuscitated.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

