Georgia Chick-fil-A worker injured after being hit by car in drive-thru

DUBLIN, Ga. — A Georgia Chick-fil-A location shut down early Monday night after one of its employees was reportedly hit by a car.

It happened at the restaurant located off Veterans Boulevard in Dublin, Georgia. Dublin police confirmed a woman employee was in the drive-thru lane when she was hit by a car.

The news station reported an ambulance transported the employee to a local hospital for treatment. Chick-fil-A officials told WGXA the employee is expected to be OK.

“Please send your prayers to our team and the injured Team Member for a quick recovery,” the restaurant wrote in a statement.

Police did not provide any other details about the accident. The location reopened for normal business hours on Tuesday.

