Former Georgia police chief facing child sexual abuse charges

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A former Georgia police chief was arrested on child sexual abuse charges, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

On July 17, the Houston County Sheriff’s Office called in the GBI to investigate a child abuse complaint.

Houston officials said the complaint was filed with the sheriff’s office involving allegations that 79-year-old George Johnson, the former Warner Robins police chief, abused a teenage girl.

The investigation revealed the incidents occurred in Houston County and Pulaski County starting in 2022.

Both Houston County and Pulaski County sheriffs asked the GBI to oversee the investigation since the alleged incidents happened in two different jurisdictions.

The GBI states Johnson was the chief of Warner Robins police during the late 1980s and early 1990s.

Johnson was arrested Thursday morning. He’s charged with incest, sodomy and sexual exploitation of a child.





