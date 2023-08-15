Father, son facing multiple charges after young girl shot

BEAUFORT COUNTY, Ga. — According to deputies, two men were arrested after a seven-year-old girl was shot in Beaufort County.

It was Saturday, just after 5:30 p.m., when Beaufort County deputies were called to the Hallmark Homes on Malphrus Road in regard to a car being damaged by a bullet.

When deputies arrived, they learned the car was damaged around 3 p.m., when a white SUV went into the parking lot and fired at least two shots toward an apartment building.

Beaufort County investigators said a seven-year-old girl was outside when the gunfire began. The sheriff’s office said she began running towards her apartment when a stray bullet hit her in the arm.

According to deputies, a fight happened earlier in the day, around 2:45 p.m., between two men near a trail near Hallmark Homes and the Olde Town Village community.

On Monday, investigators conducted a search warrant at a home on Covington Lane in Bluffton. Deputies arrested Carlos Joaquin Anchorena, 23, and Carlos Isaac Anchorena, 45, of Bluffton.

The two men are father and son, according to WJCL.

Authorities say one of the men involved in the fight was standing in front of Hallmark Apartments when two other men drove into the community and fired shots at the man.

The man, whose identity is known by investigators, hasn’t been located and is not believed to be hurt.

Beaufort County officials believe the fight was the motive for the shooting.

Carlos Joaquin Anchorena is facing charges of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, unlawful possession of a sawed-off shotgun, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, and aggravated breach of peace.

Carlos Isaac Anchorena is facing charges of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, possession of a sawed-off shotgun, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, and aggravated breach of peace.

Both men are behind bars at the Beaufort County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing with additional charges pending.

Deputies say the girl was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

