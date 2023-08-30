Regional

Curfew for Savannah could be in place by end of day Wednesday

SAVANNAH, Ga. - As Hurricane Idalia continues to intensify ahead of Wednesday’s expected landfall, a curfew in Savannah is possible after a local state of emergency order was signed by the mayor, according to WTOC.

According to the city, a curfew is not in place yet, but could be if necessary. The mayor had posted to social media the curfew would be in effect, but the decision has not been made yet.

The curfew will be enforced if deemed necessary by the city on Wednesday at 6 p.m. until Thursday at 6 a.m.

The mayor said the goal of a curfew would be to keep people off the streets during a potentially life-threatening weather event.

