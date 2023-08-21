5 shot in drive-by mass shooting, suspect still at large

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia deputies are investigating the circumstances surrounding a mass drive-by shooting Sunday.

Jefferson County sheriff officials said at 8:20 p.m. Sunday, deputies received reports of a drive-by shooting on Handy Street in Louisville, Ga.

When deputies arrived, they found five people who had been shot. All of the victims were taken to the hospital.

Two victims were transferred to Augusta University Medical Center, and the other three were treated and released.

The victim’s identities have not been released.

Authorities are working to determine the motive.

No suspects have been arrested at this time.

Deputies requested the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to assist in the case.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 478-625-4014.

