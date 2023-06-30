250-pound bear found in Georgia backyard. Officers shot and killed it for safety

ELBERTON, Ga. — A bear was shot and killed last week after officials say it posed a threat to public safety.

Elberton police officials said on June 23, officers received reports of a bear in the backyard of a home on Heard Street around 9 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a 250-pound bear in the backyard of the home.

Due to safety concerns related to a busy highway and foot traffic in the area, officers killed the bear. After killing the bear, officers called a local taxidermist and meat processor to remove the animal’s body.

Officers also notified the Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR) of the incident.

“They trust the officers made the right decision since the officer believed there was a public safety issue,” A Georgia DNR spokesperson said.

Police have not said if any resident or officer was injured in the incident.

“This is the first time in the 23 years that I have been policing in Elberton that I can recall encountering a bear,” Scott Marunich, Elberton Chief of Police said. “We have never needed nor has Georgia DNR come and taught any classes to our local law enforcement. Although I stand behind the decision the officers made, going forward, Georgia DNR will come and give instructions on incidents of this type, and a policy is being developed to assist officers in the future.”

