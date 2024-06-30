News

A propane tank explosion in western Turkey has killed 5 people and injured 63 others

Turkey Explosion Firefighters and emergency team members work during the aftermath of an explosion in a restaurant in Izmir, western Turkey, Sunday, June 30, 2024. Turkish authorities say a propane tank explosion at a restaurant in the western city of Izmir has left at least five people dead and over 60 others injured. Security cameras recorded the explosion on Sunday that devastated the street and caused minor damage to surrounding buildings. (Mustafa Ic/IHA via AP) (Mustafa Ic/AP)

ISTANBUL — (AP) — A propane tank explosion at a restaurant in the western Turkish city of Izmir on Sunday left five people dead and 63 others injured, authorities said.

Security cameras recorded the explosion, which devastated the street and caused minor damage to surrounding buildings.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya announced on social media that dozens of rescue personnel were immediately dispatched to the scene.

Izmir Gov. Suleyman Elban visited the injured at the hospital and announced that 40 of them had already been released.

Authorities have detained one suspect who might be responsible. The man had replaced the propane tank with a new one on Saturday.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!