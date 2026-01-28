A private plane crashes in western India and kills a deputy chief minister and 4 others

NEW DELHI — A private plane carrying a deputy chief minister crashed in an open field in western India on Wednesday, killing the official and four other people on board, aviation authorities said. There were no survivors.

The aircraft was en route from India’s financial capital of Mumbai to Ajit Pawar's home city Baramati when it crash-landed and burst into flames some 254 kilometers (159 miles) from Mumbai. The reason for the crash was not immediately known. Television footage showed smoke rising from the wreckage.

Pawar, 66, was the deputy chief minister of India’s western Maharashtra state. He was traveling to Baramati to campaign in a local election when the privately-operated aircraft went down.

Two of his staffs and two crew members on board the mid-size Learjet 45 also died, the directorate general of civil aviation said in an initial statement.

Pawar was a key figure in state politics and served as the second highest elected official in Maharashtra as part of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ruling coalition in the state. He wielded considerable influence in the the state's sugar belt and was known for his ability to mobilize rural voters.

Modi expressed his condolences, calling Pawar a committed public servant.

“His understanding of administrative matters and passion for empowering the poor and downtrodden were also noteworthy,” Modi said on X. “His untimely demise is very shocking and saddening. Condolences to his family and countless admirers.”

