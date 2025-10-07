Priscilla nears major hurricane status as new tropical storm forms in the Atlantic

MIAMI — Hurricane Priscilla neared Category 3 status on Tuesday in the Pacific as a new tropical storm formed in the Atlantic, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

Just off the west coast of Mexico, Priscilla was spinning with maximum sustained winds around 110 mph (175 kph) and moving northwest at 10 mph (16 kph). It was centered about 290 miles (465 kilometers) west of Cabo Corrientes, Mexico, and about 215 miles (345 kilometers) south of the southern tip of Baja California, forecasters said.

Priscilla was expected to continue strengthening and become a major hurricane later in the day.

Meanwhile in the Atlantic Ocean, Tropical Storm Jerry formed Tuesday with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph (75 kph). It was centered about 1,315 miles (2,120 kilometers) east-southeast of the northern Leeward Islands, but was traveling west at 24 mph (39 kph).

Forecasters said Jerry was expected to strengthen into a hurricane in the coming days. Swells from Jerry were expected to reach the Leeward Islands on Thursday.

No watches or warnings were associated with Jerry.

However, a tropical storm watch was in place for Baja California Sur from Cabo San Lucas to Cabo San Lazaro due to Hurricane Priscilla.

On Monday night, the government of Baja California Sur announced the cancellation of classes at all educational centers starting Tuesday in Los Cabos and La Paz as a preventive measure. It also set up a dozen shelters in Los Cabos for people living in areas at risk.

Parts of southwestern Mexico could get up to 4 inches (10 centimeters) of rain from Priscilla’s outer bands through Wednesday, bringing a flash flooding risk to Michoacán and Colima states, forecasters said.

Priscilla was forecast to weaken starting Wednesday, the hurricane center said. A major hurricane is defined as Category 3 or higher and wind speeds of at least 111 mph (180 kph).

Swells from Priscilla were reaching the coast of Mexico. Life threatening surf and rip currents were likely, forecasters said.

Further out in the Pacific, Tropical Storm Octave was weakening about 780 miles (1,255 kilometers) southwest of the southern tip of Baja California. Its maximum sustained winds were 50 mph (85 kph) and it was moving east-southeast at 7 mph (11 kph).

