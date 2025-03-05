President Trump delivers longest address to Congress, defends tariffs

WASHINGTON D.C. — President Donald Trump delivered the longest address to Congress in U.S. history, using his platform to highlight what he views as his administration’s early accomplishments while defending his trade policies.

Speaking at a joint session of Congress, Trump acknowledged potential short-term economic disruptions due to his tariff policies but insisted they would ultimately strengthen the country. “Tariffs are about making America rich again, and making America great again, and it is happening and it will happen rather quickly,” he stated. “There will be a little disturbance, but we’re okay with that. It won’t be much.”

The tariffs on Canada, China, and Mexico officially went into effect a little after midnight on Tuesday as part of the administration’s efforts to address trade imbalances.

However, not all lawmakers welcomed the move. Michigan freshman Senator Elissa Slotkin criticized the tariffs and delivered the Democratic response to Trump’s speech. “His tariffs on allies like Canada will raise prices on energy, lumber, and cars and will start a trade war that will hurt manufacturing and farmers,” Slotkin warned.

Trump described Democrats as a lost cause. “There is absolutely nothing I can say to make them happy,” he said.