White House releases AI policy framework for Congress, with six guiding principles

WASHINGTON — The White House on Friday released its framework for how it wishes Congress will address the issue of artificial intelligence.

The legislative blueprint, released on its website, outlines a half-dozen guiding principles for lawmakers to keep in mind when developing policies governing artificial intelligence. Those areas include: protecting children and empowering parents; safeguarding and strengthening American communities; respecting intellectual property rights, preventing censorship and protecting free speech, enabling innovation and ensuring American AI dominance, and educating Americans and developing an AI-ready workforce.

“The Trump Administration is committed to winning the AI race to usher in a new era of human flourishing, economic competitiveness, and national security for the American people,” the White House said in announcing its framework. “Achieving these goals requires a commonsense national policy framework that both enables American industry to innovate and thrive and ensures that all Americans benefit from this technological revolution.”

The White House said “strong federal leadership” is needed to make sure the public can trust how artificial intelligence is being used in their lives.

Members of Congress from both parties, as well as civil liberties and consumer rights groups, have pushed for more regulations on AI, saying there is not enough oversight for the powerful technology. President Donald Trump signed an executive order in December to block states from crafting their own regulations, arguing that a patchwork of rules would hurt growth in the sector.

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