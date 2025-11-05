What's next in the national redistricting fight after California approved a new US House map

The new congressional map that California voters approved marked a victory for Democrats in the national redistricting battle playing out ahead of the 2026 midterm election. But Republicans are still ahead in the fight.

The unusual mid-decade redistricting fray began this summer when President Donald Trump urged Republican-led states to reshape their voting districts to try to help the GOP retain control of the House in next year's election. Democrats need to gain just three seats to win the chamber and impede Trump's agenda.

Texas responded first with a new U.S. House map aimed at helping Republicans win up to five additional seats. Proposition 50, which California voters supported Tuesday, creates up to five additional seats that Democrats could win.

What’s the score in the redistricting battle?

If the 2026 election goes according to the redistricting projections, Democrats in California and Republicans in Texas could cancel each other’s gains.

But Republicans could still be ahead by four seats in the redistricting battle. New districts adopted in Missouri and North Carolina could help Republicans win one additional seat in each state. And a new U.S. House map approved last week in Ohio boosts Republicans' chances to win two additional seats.

Some big uncertainties remain. Several Ohio districts are so competitive that Democrats believe they, too, have a chance at winning them. Lawsuits persist in Missouri and North Carolina. And Missouri's redistricting law faces a referendum petition that, if successful, would suspend the new map until it's put to a statewide vote.

What's next in California?

Republican legal challenges are likely to continue against California's new districts, which impose boundaries drawn by the Democratic-led Legislature in place of those adopted after the 2020 census by an independent citizens commission.

But candidates can't afford to wait to ramp up campaigns in the new districts.

Though Democrats could win up to 48 of California's 52 U.S. House seats, several districts are closely divided between Democratic and Republican voters.

“Some of the Democratic districts are probably going to vote blue, but I wouldn’t call them locks,” said J. Miles Coleman, of the University of Virginia Center for Politics. "You could still have some expensive races,” Coleman added.

Next up: Indiana?

Republicans who control the Legislature chose not to convene a special session on redistricting Monday, after Republican Indiana Gov. Mike Braun had called for it. But efforts to round up enough votes continue. Lawmakers now are planning to consider redistricting during a rare December regular session.

Republicans currently hold seven of Indiana’s nine U.S. House seats and could attempt to gain one or two more through redistricting.

Kansas Republican lawmakers had been collecting signatures from colleagues to call themselves into a special session to try to draw an additional Republican-leaning congressional district. But some lawmakers remained reluctant, and House Speaker Dan Hawkins ended the effort Tuesday.

Redistricting could still come up during Kansas' regular legislative session that begins Jan. 12.

Could more Democrats join in gerrymandering?

Democratic National Committee Chair Ken Martin said he hopes approval of California's redistricting “sends a chilling effect on Republicans who are trying to do this around the country.” But “if the Republicans continue to do this, we will respond in kind each and every step of the way," Martin said.

On Tuesday, Democratic Maryland Gov. Wes Moore announced a commission on congressional redistricting, even though the Democratic Senate president has said his chamber won’t move forward with redistricting because of concerns the effort to gain another Democratic seat could backfire.

National Democrats also want Illinois lawmakers to redistrict to gain an additional House seat. But lawmakers thus far have resisted, citing concerns about the effect on representation for Black residents.

Virginia's Democratic-led legislature recently endorsed a proposed constitutional amendment allowing mid-decade redistricting. But it needs another round of legislative approval early next year before going to voters. Democrats currently hold six of Virginia's 11 U.S. House seats and could try to gain two or three more by redistricting, though no specific plan has been released.

Does all this remapping matter?

Over the past 90 years, when the president's party has held a House majority, that party has lost an average of more than 30 seats in midterm elections. No amount of Republican redistricting this year could offset a loss of that size. But the 2026 election may not be average.

Those past swings were so large partly because the president's party often held large House majorities, which meant more competitive seats were at risk.

The Republicans' current slim majority is most similar to GOP margins during the 2002 midterm election under President George W. Bush and Democrats' margins during the 2022 midterm under President Joe Biden. Republicans gained eight seats in 2002, when Bush was widely popular after the 2001 terrorist attacks. Democrats lost nine seats in 2022, when Biden's approval rating was well under 50%, as Trump's is today.

If next year's swing is similarly small, a gain of just half-dozen to a dozen seats through redistricting could make a difference in which party wins the House.

"Because we have this tiny numerical sliver separating a Democratic majority from a Republican majority, the stakes are incredibly high — even in a single state considering whether to redraw its districts,” said David Hopkins, a political science professor at Boston College.

What does this mean for future years?

The battle to redraw congressional voting districts for partisan advantage isn't likely to end with the 2026 election.

The Republican State Leadership Committee, which supports GOP candidates in state legislative races, warned in a recent memo that “the redistricting arms race has escalated to an every cycle fight" — no longer centered around each decennial census.

Democratic lawmakers in New York are pursuing a proposed constitutional amendment that could allow redistricting ahead of the 2028 election. Several states currently under split partisan control also could pursue congressional redistricting before 2028 if next year's election shifts the balance of power so one party controls both the legislature and governor's office.

“It’s important to recognize that the fight for 2027 redistricting — and the U.S. House in 2028 — has already started,” RSLC President Edith Jorge-Tuñón wrote.

