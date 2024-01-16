Politics

Vivek Ramaswamy announces he’s suspending his presidential bid after a disappointing finish in Iowa

By BILL BARROW

Election 2024 Ramaswamy Republican presidential candidate businessman Vivek Ramaswamy speaks at a campaign event, Friday, Jan. 12, 2024 in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr) (Abbie Parr/AP)

Biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy said Monday that he is suspending his 2024 Republican presidential campaign after a disappointing finish in Iowa's leadoff caucuses.

Ramaswamy, 38, endorsed his rival, former President Donald Trump. He has previously called Trump the “best president of the 21st century” even as he tried to convince Republican voters that they should opt for “fresh legs” and “take our America First agenda to the next level.”

The wealthy political outsider also modeled his own bid on Trump's run, campaigning as a fast-talking, headline-grabbing populist who relentlessly needled opponents.

