Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger to give Democratic response to Trump's State of the Union address

WASHINGTON — Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger will deliver the Democratic response to President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address next week, just months after resoundingly winning an office previously held by a Republican.

The Democratic rebuttal will immediately follow Trump’s address to Congress next Tuesday, offering the party’s most high-profile opportunity to deliver a countermessage.

Spanberger, who served three terms in Congress, became Virginia’s first female governor earlier this year. She won the race by a double-digit margin, campaigning on affordability and lowering costs for families.

House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries said in announcing Spanberger as the party’s pick that she “embodies the best of America as a mother, community leader and dedicated public servant.”

In a statement, Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said, “Gov. Spanberger will lay out a clear path forward: lower everyday costs, protect healthcare, and defend the freedoms that define who we are as a nation.”

