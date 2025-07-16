Vance heads to Pennsylvania to launch the White House's first major push to sell Trump's big bill

Vice President JD Vance on Wednesday will head to the swing political turf of northeastern Pennsylvania to begin selling President Donald Trump's sweeping budget-and-policy package in a working-class district that could see a ferocious congressional campaign next year.

Vance, whose tiebreaking vote got the bill through the Senate, has promoted the bill's passage as another example of the Trump administration's mantra of "promises made, promises kept" and a measure that will cut taxes, increase take-home pay for American families and strengthen border security.

The historic legislation, which Trump signed into law earlier this month with near unanimous Republican support, includes key campaign pledges like no tax on tips but also cuts Medicaid and food stamps by $1.2 trillion. Democrats have vowed to make the law a major issue in the midterm elections and recently held a town hall in House Speaker Mike Johnson's home state of Louisiana to denounce the legislation as a "reverse Robin Hood — stealing from the poor to give to the rich."

The battle for control of the messaging on the bill could be critical to how well the measure is ultimately received, as some of the most divisive parts of the law, including Medicaid and food assistance cuts, are timed to take effect only after the midterm elections. The bill was generally unpopular before its passage, polls showed, although some individual provisions are popular, like boosting the annual child tax credit and eliminating taxes on tips.

The trip by Vance to West Pittston marks the first big push from the White House to promote the new law. It's unclear how much Trump plans to do the same. Trump told NBC News last week that he would travel “a little bit” to help champion the measure he dubbed the “One Big Beautiful Bill.”

“But honestly,” he said, “It’s been received so well I don’t think I have to.”

Vance's office declined to provide details on his trip to West Pittston or elaborate on plans for other public events around the U.S. to promote the bill.

West Pittston, which sits in Republican Rep. Rob Bresnahan's district in northeastern Pennsylvania, is a place where Trump's populist brand of politics has found a foothold. Trump's popularity with the white working class has accelerated the political shift in nearby areas, including around Wilkes-Barre and Scranton, turning reliably Democratic areas into contested turf and contributing to Trump's 2024 win in Pennsylvania.

There, and in a swing district around Allentown just to the south, Republicans last year knocked off two Democratic U.S. House incumbents after years of trying.

Debate over the budget-and-policy package is expected to shape the 2026 midterm battle for control of the House, which Democrats see as their best opportunity to block Trump’s agenda in his final two years in the Oval Office. Democrats need a net gain of three House seats to break Republican control of Washington.

As Republicans see it, they've now delivered broad tax cuts, funding to further boost border security and restraints on costly social safety net programs.

Democrats see a law that rolls back health insurance access, threatens the solvency of rural hospitals and raises costs for middle-class Americans while cutting taxes mostly for the rich and slashing green energy subsidies.

Bresnahan’s seat is a top Democratic target. While Bresnahan hasn’t drawn a challenger in the 2026 election, Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro has aggressively gone after the state’s Republican members of Congress who voted for the bill, including Bresnahan.

“Shame on these members of Congress who spent the last few months saying, ‘Oh, I’ll never cut Medicaid,’” Shapiro said during an appearance earlier this month on WILK-FM radio in Wilkes-Barre. “I mean, Rep. Bresnahan told you, your listeners, your newspapers, told me to my face, this was a red line in the sand for him, he wouldn’t harm people on Medicaid, he wouldn’t harm our rural hospitals. … He caved and voted for this bill.”

Bresnahan has defended his vote by saying it strengthens Medicaid by cracking down on fraud, waste and abuse and requiring those who can work to do so. He also said it ensures hospitals in northeastern Pennsylvania will qualify for the funding they need to stay open.

___

Associated Press writer Michelle L. Price in Washington contributed to this report.

