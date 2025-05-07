Trump plans to announce the US will call the Persian Gulf the Arabian Gulf, officials tell AP

WASHINGTON — (AP) — President Donald Trump plans to announce while on his trip to Saudi Arabia next week that the U.S. will now refer to the Persian Gulf as the Arabian Gulf or the Gulf of Arabia, two U.S. officials told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

Arab nations have pushed for a change to the geographic name of the body of water off the southern coast of Iran, while Iran has maintained its historic ties to the gulf.

The U.S. officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive matters. The White House and National Security Council didn’t immediately respond to messages seeking comment.

The move comes several months after Trump said the U.S. would refer to the Gulf of Mexico as the Gulf of America.

