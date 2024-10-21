Trump makes more debunked claims about FEMA as he surveys storm damage in North Carolina

RUTHERFORDTON, N.C. — (AP) — Surveying storm damage in North Carolina, former President Donald Trump on Monday blasted federal emergency responders whose work has been stymied by armed harassment and a deluge of misinformation, but he said he was not concerned that the aftermath of Hurricane Helene would affect election results in the battleground state.

Trump was asked whether it was helpful to criticize hurricane relief workers after the Federal Emergency Management Agency recently paused its work in the area because of reports they could be targeted by militia. He responded by again attacking the agency and repeating the falsehood that the response was hampered because FEMA spent its budget helping people who crossed the border illegally, a claim that was debunked weeks ago by U.S. Rep. Chuck Edwards, R-N.C., who stood behind Trump as he spoke.

“Well, I think you have to let people know how they’re doing," Trump told reporters outside Asheville. “If they were doing a great job, I think we should say that too because I think they should be rewarded ... If they’re doing a poor job, we’re supposed to not say it?”

Despite the extensive damage across western North Carolina, Trump said he saw no reason for the storm to cast doubt on the North Carolina election results.

“No, I think in a way, it’s the opposite,” Trump said. “I mean, we’re so impressed, and I think they have a pretty good system here.”

Trump's campaign and that of his Democratic rival, Vice President Kamala Harris, are ramping up their activity in North Carolina again after the storm. Trump had three North Carolina stops scheduled for Monday. Former President Bill Clinton appeared last week with Harris' running mate, Tim Walz, and followed with several visits in eastern North Carolina.

With 15 days until Election Day, North Carolina is critical to the Electoral College math that will decide whether Trump gets a White House encore or Harris hands him a second defeat and, in the process, makes history as the first woman, second Black person and first person of South Asian descent to reach the Oval Office.

“We are going to win or lose the presidency based on what happens in North Carolina,” Republican National Chairman Michael Whatley, a North Carolinian, said last week as part of a GOP bus tour.

Pennsylvania and its 20 electoral votes have received more attention from Harris and Trump than other battlegrounds. But North Carolina and Georgia are the next largest swing states, with 16 electoral votes each. While Georgia yielded Democrat Joe Biden’s closest victory margin four years ago, it was North Carolina that delivered Trump’s narrowest win: less than 75,000 votes and 1.3 percentage points.

North Carolina is expected to cast as many as 5.5 million ballots, with more than 1 million votes already cast since the start of early voting last Thursday.

Harris on Monday targeted suburban Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin — holding a series of conversations with Republican Liz Cheney that will be moderated by Bulwark publisher and Republican strategist Sarah Longwell and conservative radio host Charlie Sykes.

Hurricane Helene displaced thousands of voters

Many North Carolina counties affected by Hurricane Helene moved Election Day precincts or changed early voting sites. Thousands of voters remained displaced or without power or water as early voting commenced. Both parties are scrambling to check their turnout operations.

“We’re working every channel we can, you know?” Whatley said. “We’re going to be doing phone calls. We’re going to be doing direct mail. We’ll be doing emails and digital — basically anything we can do to let people know where to go.”

Republican Renee Kyro, who lives a short drive from the devastated Chimney Rock community, said she knows “plenty of Trump supporters who lost everything,” and others who remain in their homes but don’t have reliable internet or phone connections and may not know their polling location.

“I’ll go door to door if I have to,” she said.

Yet Trump and Republicans never built the same campaign infrastructure as Harris — or President Joe Biden’s before he dropped out of the race in July.

“It was a flip of a coin before the storm,” GOP pollster Paul Shumaker said. “The critical question is going to be: How is the rural turnout going to compare matched with the urban and suburban turnout?” Especially, Shumaker added, if Republicans “continue to have ballot erosion in the urban-suburban areas.”

State Sen. Natalie Murdock, who doubles as political director for Democrats' coordinated campaign in the state, said the party has the apparatus to reach their target voters in the disaster zone. Field workers in some of Democrats’ two-dozen-plus offices around the state have engaged in recovery efforts, distributing water and other supplies to residents.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, a Democrat, urged Trump not to "share lies or misinformation” when he visits the Asheville area.

Many storm survivors lost everything, and they want help and truth, Cooper said Monday at a briefing in Asheville.

“We should work together to give them both,” the governor said. “Storm recovery cannot be partisan. To truly help people, we must check party politics at the door and get this job done.”

Democrats are running both on Helene and Mark Robinson

Even before Helene, North Carolina was all the more compelling because of its history of split-ticket voting. It’s one of the few states that features competitive governor’s races concurrent with presidential contests.

Democrats have carried the presidential electoral votes just once since 1992 (Barack Obama's narrow win in 2008). Republicans have won just one governor’s race in the same span. Four years ago, Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper won reelection by 4.5 points despite Trump outpacing Biden. He's now term-limited.

Democrats hope Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson's latest struggles, centered on CNN's revelations that the state's first Black lieutenant governor once called himself a "Black Nazi" and posted lascivious statements on a porn website, turn thousands of Cooper-Trump voters into supporters of Harris and Democratic gubernatorial nominee Josh Stein. Robinson has denied the allegations and sued CNN, calling its report defamatory.

In his campaign appearances last week, Walz took care to make two points beyond the usual pitch to any swing-state audience: He offered condolences and promised continued federal assistance to Helene victims, and he declared that Robinson “will never be the governor of North Carolina.”

Said Murdock: “We are definitely making it clear how extreme the Republican ticket is.”

At the least, Trump’s dominance over the GOP has moved some of the state toward Harris, said Robert Brown, a High Point attorney who came to hear Walz. Just 16 years ago, Brown was on the other side of the aisle as Republican nominee John McCain’s state director against Obama.

Trump’s nomination in 2016, Brown said, pushed him to register as an independent and vote for Democrat Hillary Clinton. “Then after Jan. 6, I moved all the way over” and registered as a Democrat, he said.

“I’ve just become more and more scared and disillusioned about the direction of the party and the country,” he explained, adding that he sees Harris as a center-left pragmatist who is as strong on national security as was McCain. “This really isn’t that hard for me and for some other Republicans and former Republicans.”

___

Associated Press writers Thomas Beaumont in Des Moines, Iowa, and Colleen Long in Washington contributed to this report.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.