Trump complains about disaster response as he and Harris campaign following Milton's landfall

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Donald Trump on Thursday again complained about the federal response to natural disasters that have damaged much of the Southeast as he seeks to gain a political advantage from the tropical weather.

The former president spoke at the Detroit Economic Club after holding rallies in Pennsylvania on Wednesday. Vice President Kamala Harris is scheduled to attend a Univision town hall in Las Vegas and an evening rally in Phoenix while remaining in close contact with the White House and monitoring federal disaster response efforts.

Trump sent a message to people affected by Hurricane Milton and Hurricane Helene. He praised Republican governors of Florida, Georgia and South Carolina but suggested the federal response had been lacking, particularly in North Carolina, where he alleged the government after Helene had “not done what you’re supposed to be doing."

"They've let those people suffer unjustly," said Trump, who has for several days promoted falsehoods about the response of President Joe Biden and emergency management officials.

Biden, who said Milton "is looking like the storm of the century," postponed a trip to Germany and Angola to cope with its aftermath. He and Harris were huddling with top officials in the Situation Room to discuss disaster response.

Even amid the hurricane, both the Harris and Trump campaigns are using their travel strategically, trying to increase support with key voting blocs who could decide an election expected to be exceedingly close.

Trump has emphasized picking up votes in heavily Hispanic parts of Pennsylvania, including Reading, where he held a rally Wednesday. Harris is out west as her campaign looks to increase support among Hispanic voters there, especially men. Her campaign began a group this week known as “Hombres con Harris.”

Harris' running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, attended an Hombres kickoff event with Arizona Democratic Rep. Ruben Gallego, and actor Jaime Camil in Phoenix on Wednesday. Similar gatherings were held elsewhere in Arizona, as well as in Nevada and Pennsylvania.

The group is planning to hold upcoming events at Latino-owned small businesses, union halls, barbecues and community events until Election Day.

The Harris campaign has also aimed to reach Hispanic voters who may not be closely following the election by doing things like having Julie Chavez Rodriguez, Harris' campaign manager, attend the recent boxing match between Canelo Alvarez and Edgar Berlanga in Las Vegas, and holding events at churches and elsewhere to mark Mexican Independence Day in September.

Harris' campaign also announced last month that it was spending $3 million on Spanish-language radio ads and focusing on sport events like baseball games and boxing matches.

Meanwhile, former President Barack Obama is also hitting the campaign trail on Thursday night, making his first appearance for Harris at a rally in Pittsburgh.

That begins what the Harris campaign says will be a series of campaign stops Obama will make on the vice president's behalf. Biden spent Monday campaigning in suburban Philadelphia, but has made just one joint appearance with Harris, joining her in Pittsburgh on Labor Day, since he announced he was leaving the race and endorsing her in July.

Obama was among the key Democrats who were part of a behind-the-scenes effort to encourage Biden, his former vice president, to drop out. Obama and Harris have also been friends for two decades, since he ran for Senate in Illinois. She campaigned for him when he sought the presidency in 2008.

