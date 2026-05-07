Trump-appointed FEMA Review Council proposes sweeping changes to federal disaster support

A council meant to reform the Federal Emergency Management Agency proposed Thursday a series of long-awaited changes to the disaster recovery body that stop short of the administration's promises to dismantle it, but could reduce the number of disasters the federal government supports and the amount of money it doles out.

A council appointed by President Donald Trump to propose reforms to the Federal Emergency Management Agency released a highly anticipated report that recommends sweeping changes to federal disaster support and outlines ways the Trump administration could potentially put far more responsibility on states, tribes and territories for disaster preparedness, response and recovery.

The 12-person council, made up of current and former officials and emergency managers from predominantly Republican-led states, proposed upending how the federal government determines which disasters to support, how FEMA pays states and other governments for disaster recovery costs, and what kind of FEMA assistance survivors receive, among other reforms. Nearly 6,000 attendees watched the meeting virtually.

"These recommendations are all about accelerating federal dollars, streamlining the process, making it less bureaucratic so that Americans can get the help they need on the worst day of their lives," said former Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin, a council member.

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said in the council's meeting on Thursday that the report offered him "a clear direction and an oversight of an agency that is in need of reform, but is still mission capable."

The recommendations will now be sent to Trump, though many of the reforms would require congressional action.

The White House did not immediately respond to questions about whether Trump endorses the recommendations or what actions the administration might take next.

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