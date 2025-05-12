Trump administration is welcoming 49 white South Africans as refugees

DULLES, Virginia — (AP) — The Trump administration is welcoming a small group of white South Africans as refugees on Monday, saying they face discrimination and violence at home, which the country's government strongly denies.

The decision to admit the 49 people also has raised questions from refugee advocates about why the group should be admitted when the Trump administration has suspended efforts to resettle people who are fleeing war and persecution and have gone through years of vetting before coming to the United States.

The group from South Africa arrived at Dulles International Airport outside Washington on a private charter plane and was greeted by a government delegation.

President Donald Trump told reporters Monday that he's admitting them as refugees because of the "genocide that's taking place." He said that in post-apartheid South Africa, white farmers are "being killed" and he plans to address the issue with South African leadership next week.

That characterization is strongly denied by the South African government and has been disputed by experts in the country and even an Afrikaner group.

South Africa's government says the U.S. allegations that the white minority Afrikaners are being persecuted are "completely false," the result of misinformation and an inaccurate view of its country. It cited the fact that Afrikaners are among the richest and most successful people in the country and said they are among "the most economically privileged."

Speaking at a business conference in Ivory Coast, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said Monday that he spoke with Trump by phone recently and told him that his administration had been fed false information by groups who were casting whites as victims because of efforts to right the historical wrongs of colonialism and South Africa’s previous apartheid system of forced racial segregation, which oppressed the Black majority.

“I had a conversation with President Trump on the phone and he asked me, ‘What’s going on down there?’ and I told him that what you are being told by those people who are opposed to transformation back in South Africa is not true,” Ramaphosa said.

Ramaphosa said he thought Trump “understood that.”

___

Santana reported from Washington and Magome in Johannesburg, and Gerald Imray in Cape Town, South Africa, contributed to this report.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.