Trump administration opens investigations into race in admissions at 3 medical schools

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration has opened investigations into how race is considered in admissions at three medical schools, ratcheting up its pressure campaign against colleges and universities.

The Justice Department opened the investigations Wednesday into possible discrimination at the medical schools of Stanford University, Ohio State and the University of California, San Diego. Harmeet Dhillon, the Justice Department's assistant attorney general for civil rights, announced the investigations on X.

President Donald Trump has been ramping up scrutiny of universities he decries as overrun by liberal influence, using control of federal research funding as leverage. His administration has demanded selective colleges provide undergraduate admissions data to show they are in line with a 2023 Supreme Court decision forbidding affirmative action in college admissions.

The investigations were reported first by The New York Times.

In a letter to Ohio State, Dhillon wrote that the Justice Department was seeking any documents related to “the use or lack of use of race” in evaluating applicants. She said they were also seeking all applicant-level admissions data and any reviews by the school of admissions trends or outcomes by race.

Ohio State spokesperson Benjamin Johnson said the school is compliant with state and federal regulations and legal rulings regarding admissions. "We’ve received the attached letter and will respond appropriately," he said.

UC San Diego said in a written statement that it was reviewing the notice from the Justice Department. “UC San Diego is committed to fair processes in all of our programs and activities, including admissions, consistent with federal and state anti-discrimination laws,” the university said in a written statement.

Stanford did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

It was not immediately clear why the three medical schools were targeted.

The Supreme Court ruling that banned the use of affirmative action in admissions said colleges could still consider how race has shaped students' lives if applicants share that information in their admissions essays. Trump has raised concerns that colleges and universities were using personal statements and other proxies to consider race, which he views as illegal discrimination.

Earlier this month, a coalition of 17 Democratic state attorneys general filed a lawsuit challenging a Trump administration policy that requires higher education institutions to collect data showing they aren't considering race in admissions.

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