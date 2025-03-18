Start of early voting in Wisconsin Supreme Court race will test enthusiasm on both sides

MADISON, Wis. — (AP) — Republicans and Democrats fighting for control of the Wisconsin Supreme Court will get a sense Tuesday of how energized their sides are with the start of early in-person voting for the hotly contested race.

Voting begins two weeks before the April 1 election between Republican-backed Brad Schimel and Democratic-supported Susan Crawford in a race for an open seat that will determine whether liberals will continue to have a slim majority on the highest court in a crucial presidential battleground.

The race, which has drawn the attention of President Donald Trump's adviser Elon Musk and attracted tens of millions of dollars in spending, is seen as a litmus test of how voters are responding to the first months of Trump's Republican presidency.

It comes after the Democratic-backed candidate won in 2023 and flipped control of the state Supreme Court to liberals for the first time in 15 years. Since then, the court has thrown out Republican-drawn legislative maps, which led to Democratic gains in the November election, and reinstated absentee-ballot drop boxes. It's heard a case challenging an 1849 law banning abortions in the state but has yet to issue its ruling. Cases related to the strength of public sector unions, voting rules and congressional district boundaries are likely to lie ahead.

The race is the most expensive court race on record in the U.S., with spending at $59 million, the Brennan Center for Justice said Monday based on its own tally. The amount broke the record set by the Wisconsin Supreme Court race in 2023 and is sure to go higher, with the election still two weeks away.

The contest has attracted more than $11 million in spending from groups backed by Musk, the world's wealthiest person. The president's oldest son, Donald Trump Jr., and conservative activist Charlie Kirk rallied Republican voters at an event on the eve of early voting's start Monday night.

Billionaire Democrats, including philanthropist George Soros and Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, are spending to help Crawford in the race. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, the Democratic vice presidential nominee last year, will be in Wisconsin on Tuesday night to host an anti-Musk town hall to encourage Democrats to vote early. Former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder was planning an early voting event Tuesday with a Milwaukee group that works to get Black voters to the polls.

Early voting in Wisconsin is not offered everywhere and runs through March 30, two days before the election.

Crawford and her Democratic allies have tried to energize voters by nationalizing the race and making it a referendum on Musk and Trump. Crawford referred to Musk as "Elon Schimel" in a debate last week and said the Tesla and SpaceX CEO "has basically taken over Brad Schimel's campaign."

Musk’s groups began spending days after Tesla sued Wisconsin over a decision blocking it from opening dealerships in the state. That case could end up before the state Supreme Court.

Schimel has said he would not be beholden to Trump or Musk, despite massive spending on the race by groups Musk supports. The Musk groups are distributing flyers that say electing Schimel is essential to protecting Trump's agenda.

“If President Trump or anyone defies Wisconsin law and I end up with a case in front of me, I’ll hold them accountable as I would anybody in my courtroom,” Schimel said during last week's debate.

Schimel is a longtime backer of Trump and attended his inauguration in January. On Saturday, Schimel attended a Mega MAGA rally and posed for a picture in front of an oversized inflatable Trump with its fist raised and a "Vote Brad Schimel Supreme Court" poster on its chest.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.