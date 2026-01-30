Sharper is the latest Georgia Democrat accused of lying to collect pandemic unemployment

ATLANTA — A third Georgia lawmaker has been accused of lying to collect federal unemployment benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Federal prosecutors announced Friday they were charging state Rep. Dexter Sharper, a Valdosta Democrat, with making false statements to collect $13,825 in unemployment benefits. It's the latest example of a growing wave of charges against Georgia lawmakers that U.S. Attorney Theodore Hertzberg warned of in December.

Prosecutors allege Sharper, who represents a South Georgia district, indicated in his application for benefits that he was employed only by his party rental business but hadn't worked there since March 13, 2020. He submitted 38 weekly certifications saying he was not earning money and was looking for work. Prosecutors said in reality, he was earning money from two to three jobs per week.

Sharper was allegedly earning $325 a week as a state representative and up to $275 per week working as a musician. His party rental business was also generating $2,231 per week, prosecutors said.

“While many of his constituents and fellow citizens were losing jobs and desperately needed unemployment assistance during the pandemic, Representative Sharper allegedly pretended to be out of work to collect a share of unemployment benefits for himself,” said Hertzberg in a statement. “When government officials lie to take money, and do it while holding an elected office, it violates the trust of citizens and weakens faith in our elected government.”

Sharper declined to comment, citing ongoing litigation. He didn’t say whether he would be resigning from the House.

The federal government paid special unemployment benefits during the pandemic using state unemployment systems to people who lost their jobs due to COVID-19. As with regular unemployment benefits, applicants had to certify every week that they remained unemployed to claim benefits.

Democratic Rep. Sharon Henderson, a Covington Democrat, was indicted on two counts of theft of government funds and 10 counts of making false statements, prosecutors announced in December. She was accused of illegally collecting $17,811 in unemployment benefits. Henderson is free on bail, and the governor suspended her from the legislature.

Federal prosecutors filed charges in January against Democratic Rep. Karen Bennett of Stone Mountain, accusing her of one count of making false statements to collect $13,940.

Kramon is a corps member for The Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

