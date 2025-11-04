Several New Jersey polling places receive threats similar to ones that disrupted voting last year

Law enforcement and election officials in New Jersey acted swiftly Tuesday to secure polling places following a series of bomb threats later determined to be unfounded.

Lieutenant Governor Tahesha Way, who also serves as the state's top election official, said the threats had been emailed to seven counties, including Passaic, a key swing county where the Department of Justice had sent election monitors.

“Law enforcement has determined that there are no credible threats at this time,” Way said. “We are doing everything in our power to protect voters and poll workers and coordinate closely with state, local and federal partners to ensure a smooth and safe election.”

The threats came as the final day of voting began in the state's closely-watched race for governor and a year after a series of bomb threats disrupted voting during last year's presidential election, mostly in battleground states. Bomb threat hoaxes also circulated in Springfield, Ohio, last year after Donald Trump during the campaign amplified false claims of Haitian immigrants there abducting and eating pets.

The threats Tuesday involved polling places in Bergen, Essex, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Ocean, and Passaic counties, New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin said in a statement. Some polling locations had already reopened to the public, he said, while voters at others were being directed to nearby polling locations to cast their ballot.

“Law enforcement officers have responded at each affected polling place, and they have worked swiftly to secure these polling locations and ensure the safety of every voter,” Platkin said.

The FBI's Newark office said it was aware of the reports and was assisting the state and local agencies.

Passaic County received three threats and redirected some affected voters to other locations early Tuesday, county spokesperson Lindsay Reed said in an email. One location, a school building, was cleared and voting had resumed.

Passaic is among six counties in two states where the DOJ announced last month it would send federal observers. The other five are in California, which is holding a special election asking voters to allow a redraw of the state's congressional map as a way to counter Republican redistricting urged by Trump.

The DOJ was responding to requests from the Republican parties in each state, both of which are under Democratic control. The department said its goal in deploying the monitors was “to ensure transparency, ballot security, and compliance with federal law.”

___

Associated Press writer Kathy McCormack in Concord, New Hampshire, contributed to this report.

