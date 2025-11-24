Sen. Raphael Warnock calls for removal of HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

ATLANTA — Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock is calling for Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to be fired, saying the cabinet official poses a threat to public health. In a post on social media, Warnock said Secretary Kennedy “has spent his time in office spreading doubt about vaccines, now measles is back.”

The senator’s criticism comes days after the Atlanta-based CDC updated language on its website to reflect skepticism about the long-standing scientific consensus that vaccines are not linked to autism. Kennedy says he personally ordered the change to the CDC webpage.

Warnock argues that Kennedy’s statements and actions undermine public confidence in vaccines at a time when preventable diseases are resurfacing.