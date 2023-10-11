Politics

The number of US citizens killed in the Israel-Hamas war rises to 22

By MATTHEW LEE

Biden President Joe Biden speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, about efforts to eliminate hidden junk fees. The Federal Trade Commission on Wednesday proposed a rule to ban any hidden and bogus junk fees, which can mask the total cost of concert tickets, hotel rooms and utility bills. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) (Susan Walsh/AP)

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The number of U.S. citizens confirmed to have been killed in the Israel-Hamas war has risen to 22, the State Department said Wednesday.

That's an increase from the 14 who'd been confirmed dead one day earlier.

‘We have to be crystal clear. There is no justification for terrorism," President Joe Biden told reporters Wednesday. "The United States has Israel’s back and we’re going to be working on this through the day and beyond.’

