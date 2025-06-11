Politics

National Guard troops have temporarily detained civilians in LA protests, commander says

By LOLITA C. BALDOR
Immigration Raids Los Angeles Maj. Gen. Scott Sherman, head of Task Force 51, which is overseeing the deployment of National Guard and Marines to Los Angeles, speaks to reporters Wednesday, June 11, 2025 at the Joint Forces Training Base in Los Alamitos, Calif. (AP Photo/Amy Taxin) (Amy Taxin/AP)
WASHINGTON — (AP) — National Guard troops already have temporarily detained civilians in the Los Angeles protests over immigration raids, the commander in charge said Wednesday, but they quickly turned them over to law enforcement.

Maj. Gen. Scott Sherman also said about 500 of the National Guard troops have been trained so far to accompany agents on immigration operations. Photos of Guard soldiers providing security for the agents have already been circulated by immigration officials.

Sherman is commander of Task Force 51, which is overseeing the more than 4,000 Guard troops and 700 Marines who have been deployed to Los Angeles to provide security during the protests.

