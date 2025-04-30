Memorial wall to fallen USAID staffers is removed from the agency's former building

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Contractors hired by the Trump administration have removed a memorial wall to fallen staffers from the now-closed headquarters of the U.S. Agency for International Development, with no immediate word on where it will wind up.

Individual tiles on the wall honor 99 USAID staffers killed in the line of duty around the world. President John F. Kennedy and Congress created the foreign assistance agency in the early 1960s.

President Donald Trump and ally Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency swiftly moved to dismantle USAID, closing the headquarters and terminating most staff and projects within weeks of Trump's inauguration.

Crews already had hauled down the agency’s name and banner from buildings in Washington, eradicating traces of an agency whose mission Trump and Musk said was wasteful and contrary to the president's agenda.

Families of the dead, lawmakers and staffers have worried about whether the memorial would be treated respectfully amid the breakup of USAID. Friday is Foreign Service Day, in the past the occasion of annual ceremonies in which any new names were added to the wall.

At the now-barricaded and screened-off former headquarters, the names of the dead were gone from the lobby. Two people were seen working on Wednesday at the spot where the memorial had been, while a third focused on a separate memorial plaque honoring support staff killed while aiding the agency’s mission.

The federal government posted notice Tuesday of a $41,142.16 contract to remove and relocate the memorial wall by June 6. Neither the State Department nor the contractor immediately responded to requests for comment on where it would go.

A security guard inside the agency’s former lobby said the memorial wall was being moved to the State Department, which is overseeing remaining USAID programs.

Supporters had proposed moving it to the Smithsonian National Museum of American History or the National Cathedral, while a counterproposal suggested moving it to a rented office, according to a former USAID official familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisal.

