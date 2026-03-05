Man pleads guilty to bringing explosives to a DC church marking the start of a Supreme Court term

WASHINGTON — A New Jersey man pleaded guilty Thursday to charges that he brought dozens of homemade explosive devices to a Washington, D.C., church that was preparing for an annual Mass celebrating the start of the Supreme Court’s term, court records show.

Louis Geri of Vineland is scheduled to be sentenced on July 27 by U.S. District Judge Randolph Moss. Geri remains jailed until sentencing after pleading guilty to two felony counts: illegal possession of a destructive device and extortion by wrongful use of force, violence or fear.

Geri and the government agreed that a prison term ranging from five years and 10 months to seven years and three months would be appropriate. Moss isn't bound by that recommendation, but Geri could withdraw his guilty plea if the judge imposes a longer sentence.

Geri was arrested Oct. 5 outside St. Matthew's Cathedral, where police officers were clearing the area before the annual Red Mass. Some justices usually attend the celebration, but none went to last year's ceremony.

On the eve of the Red Mass, Geri set up a tent on steps leading into the church and spent the night inside it. He had more than 100 explosive devices inside the tent along with a nine-page "list of written demands," according to a court filing accompanying his guilty plea.

“The defendant intended to use the threat of death or significant property damage from these explosive devices to coerce negotiations regarding his demands from the Federal Government, St. Matthew’s Church, the Supreme Court of the United States, and other groups and entities,” the filing says.

Geri told police that he had explosive devices and said “several of your people are gonna die from one of these” if his demands weren't met, according to the filing. His written demands included requests for money, for an "expatriation flight” to Japan and for the Supreme Court to remove the state of Arizona from the U.S., the filing adds.

Police said they found paperwork in Geri’s possession that expressed “significant animosity” toward the Roman Catholic church, Jewish people, the Supreme Court and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Geri initially was charged in D.C. Superior Court, but he pleaded guilty in federal court.

An attorney for Geri didn't immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

