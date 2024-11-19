Local Washington officials brace for four years of playing defense against Trump

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Donald Trump's first stint in the White House proved to be a chaotic ride for the District of Columbia.

Now with Trump set to return to power — backed by a Republican-controlled Congress and the momentum of a sweeping electoral win — local officials in the nation's capital are trying to sound conciliatory while preparing for the worst.

“We have been discussing and planning for many months in the case that the District has to defend itself and its values,” said Mayor Muriel Bowser. Her office had “communicated with (Trump's) team and indicated we would like to speak,” she said on Nov. 12, but hadn't heard back.

Bowser downplayed the myriad differences between the two sides and emphasized a search for common ground. But those commonalities may be hard to come by, given open mutual animosity that has defined Trump's relationship with the district.

During Trump's turbulent first four years in office, he and the local government publicly sparred multiple times — in tones ranging from playful to deeply personal. When Trump floated the idea of a massive July 4 military parade complete with tanks rolling through the streets, the D.C. Council publicly mocked him.

When mass protests broke out in the summer of 2020 over the death of George Floyd and wider police brutality and racial issues, Trump accused Bowser of losing control of her city. he eventually declared his own multi-agency lockdown that included low-flying helicopters buzzing protesters. Bowser responded by having "Black Lives Matter" painted on the street in giant letters one block from the White House.

During the last four years, with Trump as an aggrieved private citizen, his feelings toward Washington have remained intense. On the campaign trail, he repeatedly vowed to "take over" the city and usurp the authority of the local government. In August 2023, when he briefly came to town to plead not guilty on charges of trying to overturn his 2020 electoral loss to President Joe Biden, Trump blasted the capital city on social media, calling it a "filthy and crime ridden embarrassment to our nation."

Now Bowser and the D.C. Council are bracing for what could be several years of playing defense against opponents who wield significant power over Washington's affairs.

“We just have to do our best and hold on for another few years. We have to figure out how to make it work,” said Councilmember Christina Henderson. “Unlike millions of voters around the country, I actually believe the man when he speaks. He said what he’s going to do.”

Henderson, a former staffer for Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., points out that Trump has already experienced what she called “the trifecta” — Republican control of the White House and both houses of Congress — during his first two years in office and the district managed to get through it. She also notes that Republican control of the House of Representatives will be up for grabs again in just two more years.

“I can’t predict what they're going to try to do to us," she said. "I can just prepare to respond.”

But responding to the intentions of an antagonistic White House and Congress is difficult, given the nature of the District's limited autonomy. Under terms of the city's Home Rule authority, Congress essentially vets all D.C. laws and can outright overturn them.

Even when Trump was out of the White House, activist Republicans on the House Oversight Committee repeatedly summoned Bowser and members of the D.C. Council — often to publicly grill them about local crime rates.

And by far the most extensive modern congressional encroachment on the District's authority came with Democrats controlling both the Senate and the White House. In 2023, a sweeping rewrite of the D.C. criminal code was branded as soft on crime by House Republicans; in a major setback for the council, both Senate Democrats and President Biden agreed and the law was effectively canceled.

“We know that the district can always be a convenient foil to some of these folks," said Councilmember Charles Allen. "Without statehood, without autonomy, our laws are always more at risk than any other Americans.”

Both councilmembers predict a wave of budget riders on the annual appropriations bill — designed to alter district laws in ways big and small. These riders have been a longtime source of resentment for local lawmakers, who charge Congress members with tinkering with the district in a manner they could never get away with at home.

"They want to do something to the district because they feel they can. They would never do that to their own state,” Allen said.

He highlights the infamous “Harris rider” named for Maryland Rep. Andy Harris. A staunch opponent of legalized marijuana, Harris has for years used a budget rider to prevent the local government from creating any sort of regulatory framework for taxing or controlling sales. Meanwhile, Maryland has since legalized recreational marijuana use.

“He can’t implement it in his home state, but he can do it to us,” Allen said.

Last year's appropriations bill initially included riders that would have banned all traffic speed cameras in the nation's capital and prevented the district government from banning right turns on red lights. Those proposals eventually faded during the negotiation process, but Allen feels that the coming Congress "won't have Democrats in the same position to help negotiate away many of the most objectionable budget riders.”

Other congressional Republicans have sought to make more fundamental changes to the way Washington operates. Rep. Andrew Clyde of Georgia has proposed completely repealing the Home Rule Act, while Rep. Andy Ogles of Tennessee has talked publicly of abolishing the office of D.C. mayor. Neither Ogles' nor Clyde's office responded to Associated Press requests for comment on their future intentions.

Despite the looming battles, Bowser's search for common ground with Trump and congressional Republicans may not be completely hopeless. Bowser actually vetoed the criminal code rewrite but was overridden by the D.C. Council; her opposition was frequently cited by congressional Republicans as proof of how far the council had strayed from mainstream Democratic policy.

And Bowser, Trump and Republicans in Congress have all agreed for years on one particular issue: the need to end post-pandemic teleworking and bring all federal employees back to their offices five days a week. She said she looked forward to discussing that with Trump.

