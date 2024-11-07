Politics

Judge blocks Pentagon chief's voiding of plea deals for Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, others in 9/11 case

By ELLEN KNICKMEYER

US Guantanamo 9/11 Hearings FILE - In this photo reviewed by U.S. military officials, the control tower of Camp VI detention facility is seen on April 17, 2019, in Guantanamo Bay Naval Base, Cuba. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File) (Alex Brandon/AP)

WASHINGTON — (AP) — A judge at the military commission at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, has ruled that plea bargains struck by alleged 9/11 mastermind Khalid Sheikh Mohammed and two codefendants were valid, striking down an order by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to throw out the plea deals and continue to trial, a government official said Wednesday.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity because the order, by Air Force Col. Matthew McCall, has not yet been posted publicly or officially announced.

