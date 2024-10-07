It’s the last day to register to vote in Georgia. Here’s how to make sure you’re ready.

ATLANTA — Monday marks the last day to register to vote in the November election in Georgia.

Voters will head to the polls on Nov. 5 to choose a new president, as well as many other federal, state and local officials.

The early voting period begins next week, on Oct. 15.

Here’s how to make sure you’re ready to cast your ballot then.

How do I check my voter registration status?

Georgia residents can check the My Voter Page on the Georgia Secretary of State’s website. It’ll confirm if your voter registration is active and what polling place you’ll have to go to in order to cast your ballot on Election Day.

How do I register to vote?

You can fill out a voter registration application online or at your local county election office.

All you need to submit an application is a valid Georgia driver’s license or an identification card issued by the Georgia Department of Driver Services.

You’re not officially registered to vote until your application is approved by your local county election board, but as long as you’ve submitted your application by Monday, you’ll meet the deadline.

Click here to fill out the application online.

What if my voter registration status is expired?

If you check the My Voter Page and it says you’re no longer registered to vote, all you have to do to reactivate it is file a new application.

Once you apply to register, your local county election board will be able to reactivate your status as a voter.

Click here to fill out the application online.

VOTER GUIDE:

My address has changed since I last voted. How do I update it?

To make sure you’re voting where you’re supposed to, you’ll need to make sure the address associated with your voter registration is accurate.

If you need to make a change to your address, you’ll have to submit a new voter registration application.

Click here to fill out the application online.

Where’s my polling place?

It’s always a good idea to double-check your polling place before Election Day. Just because you voted at one precinct in the last election doesn’t mean that’s where you’ll cast your vote this time. Polling places can change often and you’ll only be allowed to vote at the one assigned to you.

To make sure you’re heading to the right place, log into the My Voter Page. It’ll tell you exactly where to go and even provide you with a sample ballot.