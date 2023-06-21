Indian Prime Minister Modi showcases yoga and his country's cultural diplomacy on the UN lawn

UNITED NATIONS — (AP) — Paying tribute at a statue of Mahatma Gandhi, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined a crowd of diplomats and dignitaries for a morning yoga session Wednesday at the United Nations, kicking off the public portion of his U.S. visit by calmly flexing India’s cultural reach.

With a checkerboard of made-in-India yoga mats covering the U.N. headquarters’ spacious north lawn, Modi stopped and bowed at a statue of the assassinated Indian independence leader. Then Modi took a seat on the rostrum as a cloud-filtered sun glinted off the adjacent East River and the flags of the world body’s member nations rippled in the breeze.

The event honors the International Day of Yoga, which Modi persuaded the U.N. to designate in 2014 as an annual observance.

The leader of the world's most populous nation arrived in New York on Tuesday for a trip that will offer plenty of time to discuss global tensions. But starting out by highlighting an ancient pursuit of inner tranquility is a savvy and symbolic choice for a premier who has made yoga a personal practice and a diplomatic tool.

Modi, a Hindu nationalist, casts himself as an ascetic who adheres to his religion’s strictures on vegetarianism and yoga. He has posted social media videos over the years of himself practicing yoga poses (to say nothing of providing live visuals of him meditating in a Himalayan mountain cave after national elections in 2019).

“Yoga is an invaluable gift from our ancient tradition,” Modi told the U.N. General Assembly meeting of world leaders in 2014. “Yoga embodies unity of mind and body, thought and action ... it is a way to discover the sense of oneness with yourself, the world and the nature.”

Modi last visited the U.N. during the 2021 General Assembly, where he said that “all kinds of questions have been raised about the U.N.” and its effectiveness on matters including climate change, the coronavirus pandemic and terrorism.

He also made a point of staking out his country's place in the international community, noting that "every sixth person in the world is Indian." In the years since his speech, India has surpassed China to claim the world's largest population, at 1.425 billion.

India has long sought a permanent seat on the Security Council, the U.N.'s most powerful organ. India has been elected to a two-year seat several times, most recently for 2021-22.

Modi planned to head to Washington later Wednesday for a three-day visit that includes an Oval Office meeting with President Joe Biden, an address to a joint meeting of Congress, a White House state dinner and more. Among the plans: a State Department luncheon hosted by Vice President Kamala Harris, whose mother was born in India, and by Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

The visit comes as both countries are interested in strengthening ties.

The U.S. has been looking to India, also the world's biggest democracy, as a key partner on matters that include checking China's ambitions in the Indo-Pacific region. India, meanwhile, wants to bolster military and trade connections with the U.S.

However, human rights advocates are urging Biden to press Modi on human rights issues, both international and within India. Modi has faced criticism over legislation that fast-tracks citizenship for some migrants but excludes Muslims; a rise in violence against Muslims and other religious minorities by Hindu nationalists; and the recent conviction of India's top opposition leader, Rahul Gandhi, for mocking Modi's surname. (Gandhi recently visited the U.S. himself, speaking to private organizations and university students.)

The Indian government defends its human rights record and insists that the nation's democratic principles remain rock-solid.

On Tuesday evening, Modi met with a range of prominent U.S. academics and health experts, scientists and business leaders, including Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

Speaking to media afterwards, Musk said he was excited about India’s future and the opportunities it presented.

“I think India has more promise than any large country in the world,” Musk said, adding that he was confident Tesla “will be in India … as soon as humanly possible.” The tech billionaire last month said his company may pick a location for a new factory by the end of this year and that India was an interesting place for it.

Associated Press writers Edith M. Lederer at the United Nations and Krutika Pathi in New Delhi contributed to this report.

