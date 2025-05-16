Humanities groups sue Trump administration to reverse local funding cuts

WASHINGTON — (AP) — A humanities federation and a state council have filed a federal lawsuit seeking to reverse local funding cuts made by Trump adviser Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency and the National Endowment for the Humanities.

The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court in Portland, Oregon, by the Federation of State Humanities Councils and the Oregon Council for the Humanities, names DOGE, its acting administrator, Amy Gleason, and the NEH among the defendants.

The plaintiffs ask the court to "stop this imminent threat to our nation’s historic and critical support of the humanities by restoring funding appropriated by Congress." It notes the “disruption and attempted destruction, spearheaded by DOGE,” of a partnership between the state and the federal government to support the humanities.

The lawsuit, filed Thursday, maintains that DOGE and the National Endowment for the Humanities exceeded their authority in terminating funding mandated by Congress.

DOGE shut down the funding and laid off more than 80% of the staff at the NEH in April as part of an executive order signed by President Donald Trump.

The humanities is just one of many areas that have been affected as Trump's Republican administration has targeted cultural establishments including the Smithsonian Institution,the Institute of Museum and Library Services and the National Endowment of the Arts. The moves are part of Trump's goals to downsize the federal government and end initiatives seen as promoting diversity, equity and inclusion, which he calls "discrimination."

The humanities groups' lawsuit said DOGE brought the core work of the humanities councils “to a screeching halt" this spring when it terminated its grant program.

The filing is the most recent lawsuit filed by humanities groups and historical, research and library associations to try to stop funding cuts and the dissolution of federal agencies and organizations.

The funding freeze for the humanities comes when state councils and libraries have been preparing programming for the summer and beginning preparations for celebrations meant to commemorate next year's 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence.

In a separate filing this week in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, the American Council of Learned Societies, the American Historical Association and the Modern Language Association asked for a temporary injunction to stop dismantling of the NEH on the grounds that it violates the separation of powers, among other challenges.

Requests for comment Friday from the National Endowment for the Humanities and the White House were not immediately returned.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.