House reprimands Illinois congressman over succession plan, angering Democrats

WASHINGTON — The House voted Tuesday to reprimand Illinois Rep. Chuy Garcia over an eyebrow-raising succession plan for his congressional seat, a move that divided Democrats who were furious with a member of their own caucus for triggering the vote.

The House voted 236-186 for the measure, with 10 members not voting and four voting present. More than two dozen House Democrats voted for the resolution, along with all Republicans.

Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, D-Wash., defied her party by introducing the resolution on the House floor to rebuke Garcia, who represents parts of western Chicago and its suburbs. She said the vote disapproving of Garcia's conduct was necessary because it's important to call out “election subversion” by lawmakers on both sides of the aisle.

Garcia announced he was not seeking reelection earlier this month just before the deadline to file paperwork for the seat. By then, his chief of staff was the only candidate who had submitted the needed paperwork.

“My responsibility as an elected representative of my community is to say loudly and consistently, humbly and with love that no one has the right to subvert the right of the people to choose their elected representatives,” Perez said during a Monday evening floor speech.

Blowback from Democratic lawmakers was swift.

A Tuesday statement before the vote from House Democratic leaders, including House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, defended Garcia as a “progressive champion” and a “good man.”

“We unequivocally oppose this misguided resolution and urge our colleagues in the House Democratic Caucus to reject it,” the statement said.

Multiple Democratic lawmakers rallied to Garcia's defense ahead of the vote and attested to his character and history as an advocate on issues like immigrant rights. Others jeered and booed at Perez as she spoke during a debate on the House floor.

Democratic leaders had urged their colleagues to oppose the measure and many in the party argued it was a distraction that did not merit a vote.

“This is why the Ethics Committee exists,” Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., wrote on social media. She warned about a precedent where the House “will be forced to vote on a slew of individual member indiscretions determined by political convenience of whoever is in the majority.”

Nearly every Democrat in the House except Perez voted to quash a vote on the petition Monday night, but the effort advanced with the backing of all Republicans.

After Tuesday's full resolution prevailed, some Democrats sought to explain their vote against the measure.

“My vote should not be viewed as an endorsement of the actions that created this situation," Rep. Lori Trahan, D-Mass., said in a statement, adding that she had spoken with Garcia about his situation.

Perez thanked the House members who voted for the resolution. She commended Garcia for a career of public service and called his familial reasons for retiring from the House “honorable.” But she was also frank about the tension surrounding the vote.

“It shouldn’t have caused as much friction as it did to speak honestly and consistently about election subversion,” Perez said in a statement. “Congress is a legislative body, not a social club, and the American people will not accept blind calls to party loyalty in defense of an effort to deny them the right to a free and fair election."

