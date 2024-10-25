Gov. Kemp helps get out the vote with less than 2 weeks left till November election

SUWANEE, Ga. — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp helped to get out the vote in Suwanee on Friday.

He’s not only campaigning for former President Donald Trump but for local and state candidates too.

“It feels pretty exciting, you know. We’ve been seeing that in early voting, Republicans are really fired up, not only at the state level but nationally. We’re seeing that not only in Georgia but around the country,” Kemp told Channel 2′s Richard Elliot.

Vice President Kamala Harris brought her campaign to metro Atlanta on Thursday.

Democrats are trying to get their base to the polls and convince whatever undecides are left to vote for them.

“I think it’s really important to understand that our coalition in Georgia is activated, motivated, they’re voting at really strong paces,” said Kevin Munoz, a senior Harris Campaign spokesperson.

Munoz told Elliot they’re not only trying to get Democrats to the polls early but some uncommitted Republicans too.

“We’re going to continue to make our case to those voters, our back-base voters and continuing to make sure that every voter in the state has a plan to make their voice heard,” Munoz said.

Trump is planning to bring his campaign back to Georgia on Monday, just days after a rally in Gwinnett County.

Kemp said they’ll keep trying to get their voters, early or on Election Day, to the polls.

“We’ve still got a week and a half to go, so we cannot rest on our laurels. We’ve got to stay after it, keep knocking on doors, keep making phone calls, keep talking to people about our issues,” Kemp said.

The Trump campaign confirms it will be back in the city of Atlanta on Monday.

The Harris campaign said Thursday’s rally had more than 20,000 people -- the largest rally, they say, of the election season.